“To fight in Japan is not easy” – Superlek admits beating Takeru on his home turf is easier said than done

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 knows he is in for a tough challenge against Takeru Segawa. The difficulty of the challenge that awaits Superlek is only compounded by the fact that his opponent will have home field advantage.

‘The Kicking Machine’ will defend his world title against ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ in the headlining contest at ONE 165 on January 28 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. It will be the Superlek's second defense of the championship belt he claimed a year ago.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Thai superstar said taking on Takeru is already a daunting task in itself. But to also have the hometown crowd against him makes it even tougher. He, however, is undeterred by it.

The 28-year-old world champion said:

“If I beat him in Japan, it’s going to be awesome. But to fight in Japan is not easy. Beating him is even less easy.”

ONE 165 is Superlek’s sixth fight in the last 13 months. He is coming in fresh off a unanimous decision victory over fellow Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in September. Incidentally, Rodtang was Takeru's original opponent, but he was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Takeru, meanwhile, will be making his promotional debut at ONE 165, which will air live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Superlek excited to share the circle with Takeru

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is excited to face Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa in the latter’s ONE Championship debut later this month. He said it is an honor to share the circle with a fighter like ‘The Natural Born Crusher.’

The 28-year-old Thai sensation will defend the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Takeru in the headlining contest at ONE 165 on January 28 in Tokyo, Japan.

During the press conference for the event, Superlek shared his thoughts on the the marquee showdown.

He said:

“I want to have a match in Japan, defeat the best in Japan, which is Takeru, and prove my strength.”

At ONE 165, Superlek, who will be making his second title defense, is up against an opponent out to make a great impression in his promotional debut with a statement victory.

Before signing with ONE last year, Takeru was a sought-after free agent after a highly successful career at K-1, where he made history by becoming a three-division world champion.