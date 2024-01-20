Takeru wants to repay his loyal fans’ support by winning the flyweight kickboxing world title at ONE 165

Japanese kickboxing icon ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ Takeru Segawa is set to make his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut next weekend.

The 32-year-old made headlines in 2023, when he signed a contract to join the world’s largest martial arts organization and immediately, some pretty big fights fell on his lap.

Now the time has finally come for Takeru to climb into the Circle and showcase his skills.

Takeru will take on Thai superstar ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in the main event of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Takeru expressed his desire to capture the gold.

‘The Natural Born Crusher’ said:

“Of course, becoming the World Champion in ONE is the thing I’ve been aiming for. I want to win and dedicate it to all the fans who have supported me all those years.”

Needless to say, Superlek as an opponent is simply no walk in the park and will require an absolute vintage performance from Takeru to get the job done.

Takeru Segawa proud to mix it up with the world’s best in ONE Championship

At this point in the game, ONE Championship has proven to have the world’s best fighters in the striking realm. World champions across kickboxing and Muay Thai toil the ranks in the world’s largest martial arts organization, and Japanese legend Takeru Segawa can count himself among them.

He said in the same interview with ONE Championship:

“ONE Championship is the organization where many champions and strong fighters from all over the world get together. Because this organization has all the strong fighters, I always wanted to fight there myself someday. I was genuinely happy when I got the contract.”

You won’t have to wait long to catch Takeru in his next fight.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. Check ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch from your location.