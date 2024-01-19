“I want to give it my all” – Takeru vows to go for broke in legacy-defining match against Superlek at ONE 165

Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa has ONE Championship gold in his sights.

The 32-year-old can’t wait to make his ONE Championship debut, and the opportunity to become a ONE world champion at the end of the night makes things super enticing for ‘The Natural Born Crusher’.

Takeru is set to challenge reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru. The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, in front of Takeru’s hometown fans on Sunday, January 28th.

Addressing the media in the official ONE 165 kick-off press conference in Tokyo ahead of the event, Takeru said he is looking at this Superlek showdown as potentially one of the last few fights in his storied career. As such, he is totally determined to capture ONE gold by the end of it all.

The 32-year-old said:

“Approaching each fight as if it could be my last, I have been training intensely. Even if this match marks the end of my career as a fighter, I believe I can still wear the belt proudly after the match, so I want to give it my all.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru via Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. For more information on how to watch from your location, check out ONE Championship’s official website.

Takeru Segawa still wants Rodtang showdown despite last-minute opponent change

Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa was originally scheduled to face ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 165, but the latter suffered an injury a month out and was swiftly replaced by Superlek.

That being said, Takeru still has Rodtang in his sights and would like nothing more than to face ‘The Iron Man’ when the Thai fighter returns to full health.

Needless to say, a Takeru vs. Rodtang showdown is a fight the entire world is waiting for.