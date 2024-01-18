“There was disappointment” - Kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa admits he was frustrated with Rodtang pulling out of ONE 165

Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon were long been linked with one another even before the Japanese superstar signed with ONE Championship in 2023.

So when Rodtang pulled out of their fight due to injury, it undoubtedly left Takeru frustrated.

Nevertheless, he will instead face the only man who’s ever beaten Rodtang inside the ONE Championship ring.

‘The Natural Born Crusher’ will challenge Thai megastar Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in the main event of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru on January 28 at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.

Heading into his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut, Takeru told reporters at the card’s Tokyo press conference how he felt about Rodtang’s decision.

Takeru Segawa, however, gladly accepted the responsibility of challenging Superlek for the flyweight kickboxing throne:

"There is, of course, a sense of frustration. I had aimed for that and had been working towards it, so there was disappointment. However, I put my life on the line every day, including the final push before the match, so I felt there was no option but to fight in this match.”

Rodtang was announced as Takeru’s first opponent in ONE Championship, but the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion had to pull out of the match after suffering an injury to his left hand.

Takeru Segawa more than excited to claim ONE Championship gold

It didn’t take much for Takeru Segawa to get going, and the mere presence of Superlek was enough to light that fire inside the kickboxing icon.

Takeru, the only fighter to capture K-1 Kickboxing world titles in three divisions, had his first face-off with Superlek at the ONE 165 press conference and open workouts.

Speaking to the media present, Takeru said of Superlek:

“He is a fighter who has taken the ONE Championship belt, and I felt a strong aura from him. I sensed strength in his eyes, and meeting him has increased my anticipation for the match.”

It would be interesting to see how Takeru’s no-holds-barred style goes up against Superlek’s blinding and technical way of fighting.