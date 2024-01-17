One door may have closed for Takeru Segawa, but a window of opportunity opened up in its place.

ONE Championship’s long-awaited return to Tokyo, Japan was supposed to be headlined by a superfight between the Japanese superstar and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Unfortunately, ‘The Iron Man’ suffered a hand injury and was forced to withdraw. Superlek Kiatmoo9, though, came to the rescue and agreed to defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against ‘The Natural Born Crusher’.

Less than two weeks before ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru on January 28 at Ariake Arena, the Japanese star said he’s grateful to ‘The Kicking Machine’ for agreeing to be Rodtang’s replacement.

Moreover, Takeru considers this development a blessing in disguise, considering he has a chance to become a ONE world champion in his promotional debut.

The 32-year-old said during the ONE 165 press conference:

“The fact that the opponent has defeated Rodtang and that I am given the opportunity to have a title match in my ONE debut, I thought there couldn't be anything better.”

While fight fans across the globe still want to see a Rodtang vs. Takeru showdown somewhere down the line, a match with Superlek is also as intriguing as it gets.

The Thai megastar, after all, is the only fighter to beat Rodtang in a striking battle under the ONE banner.

Takeru and Superlek are both looking sharp ahead of monumental clash at ONE 165

With 26 pounds of gold on the line, along with all the bragging rights in the world, Takeru and Rodtang are pulling out all the stops as judgment day nears.

Both fighters looked in peak form during the event’s open workouts. Superlek dazzled fans with his signature chopping kicks, while Takeru’s remarkable hand speed was on full display.

Check out this clip posted by ONE Championship:

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.