Fans in Japan will have their fill of combat sports action when ONE Championship returns to the country for the first time in four years, with ONE 165 taking place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on January 28.

The headliner is poised to become a fight of the year candidate as it will feature Japanese star Takeru Segawa challenging Superlek Kiatmoo9 for his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

Superlek has faced a long list of great fighters throughout his career, but it is certainly arguable that Takeru will be the greatest one, as he has only been defeated thrice over a career that features 43 wins and 23 finishes.

“The Natural Born Crusher” knows that he will be the standard bearer for Japan entering the bout as his fans will be hoping for a victory, with him admitting to the pressure that is currently on his shoulders.

While the promotion showcased the two stars’ striking acumen during an open workout in Tokyo, Japan, Takeru took advantage of the moment and declared his claim to victory:

“To the top of the world. We will win.”

Why Takeru will challenge for ONE Championship gold so soon

The Japanese star’s long-awaited debut is happening soon, and while he has a golden opportunity to establish his star within ONE Championship, Superlek was not his original opponent for the event.

It was only revealed a few weeks ago that Superlek was tapped to fight Takeru after ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon was forced to pull out due to injury.

