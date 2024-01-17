Takeru admits initial "frustration" after Rodtang pulled out, but glad he’s facing Superlek for the world title

Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa was frustrated when Rodtang Jitmuangnon had to pull out because of injury from their scheduled showdown later this month. But he has since moved past it and is excited to have booked another top fighter in Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his promotional debut.

‘The Natural Born Crusher’ was initially to headline ONE 165, which marks the return of ONE Championship to Japan, on January 28 with Rodtang in a kickboxing super fight. But ‘The Iron Man’ was rendered a no-go for the event after announcing that he incurred injury while in training.

In came Superlek to present another marquee match, where he will defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Takeru at ONE 165 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

During the recent press conference for the event, the multiple-time K-1 world champion shared his initial frustration over the missed Rodtang fight and decision to take the Superlek fight after.

32-year-old Takeru said:

“I have been preparing for months to face Rodtang, so there were feelings of frustration when he couldn't participate. However, considering that an exceptional opponent like Superlek was arranged and it's a world title match, I felt there was no reason to decline this offer."

ONE 165 will be the maiden outing of Takeru in ONE Championship after his celebrated signing with the promotion last year as a sought-after free agent.

Now in ONE, he is looking to take his already illustrious career to another level. Prior to signing to his new home, Takeru was a three-division K-1 world champion.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru boasts a packed card

The much-awaited return of ONE Championship in Japan is led by the title showdown between ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and hometown bet Takeru Segawa, but more is in store for fight fans.

Serving as the co-main event for the January 28 event is the lightweight submission grappling title rematch between world champion Kade Ruotolo against challenger Tommy Langaker of Norway.

Ruotolo will be making his third defense of the world title he won in October 2022 and second against Langaker after their epic showdown back in June.

Also on offer is the lightweight MMA clash between Japanese legend Shinya Aoki and American sensation Sage Northcutt, as well as the catchweight special rules super fight between veterans Yoshihiro Akiyama and Nieky Holzken.

Other stars set to see action at ONE 165 include former double ONE world champion Martin Nguyen, former world title contenders Marat Grigorian and Danny Kingad, on-a-roll Garry Tonon and Gustavo Balart, and women MMA fighters Itsuki Hirata and Ayaka Miura.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will go down at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. It is the first live on-ground event of ONE Championship in Japan since ONE: Century in October 2019.