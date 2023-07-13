Superlek suggests Takeru Segawa is a cut above him: “I want to always face someone better than me”

Takeru Segawa is entering the ONE Championship scene riding a wave of hype, so much so that Superlek Kiatmoo9 is of the opinion that he doesn’t belong in the same category as the new star signing.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion has enjoyed a banner year at the Singapore-based outfit, and he’s ready to continue his stride to the peak of the mountain when he headlines ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday, July 14.

He returns for his fourth fight and the second in Muay Thai this year against Russian slugger Tagir Khalilov, broadcasting live from the admired Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of his ‘art of eight limbs’ showdown inside the Thai capital, the striking specialist revealed that he remains open to a dance offer alongside the former three-division K-1 world champion, stressing that he wants to always test himself against the best.

He told the South China Morning Post:

“I want to always face someone who's better than me."

Watch the interview below:

Determining which athlete is better on paper is, of course, always a flimsy argument.

Both sets of fans view their very own idol as the planet’s best kickboxer. Alongside that, Takeru and Superlek have gone on to achieve what they’ve set their sights on throughout their respective careers.

As a result, both superstars must go head-to-head to determine ‘who’s better than who.’ And the ONE circle seems like the perfect stage for this barnburner to take place.

In the meantime, North American fans eager to see Superlek in action can do so with an active Amazon Prime Video membership, as ONE Fight Night 12 will be available live and free on July 14.

