Superlek points to one weapon Tagir Khalilov has that he has to watch out for

Superlek Kiatmoo9, as always, is beaming with confidence heading into his next match in ONE Championship. Nevertheless, he’s still wary of what Tagir Khalilov can bring to the table.

The two knockout artists will square off in the main event of ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video this Friday, US time, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion knows he has all the tools to beat Khalilov in Bangkok. He’s also aware that he can be on the receiving end of a match-turning strike if he’s not careful.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superlek said he has to watch out for Khalilov’s impressive boxing once they step between the ropes.

"In fact, all of my opponents are dangerous. Tagir is also a tough one. He has a good punch combination. I must watch his hand carefully.”

Khalilov is one of the gutsiest strikers on the planet right now, and he’ll willingly absorb punishment just to hand out a stronger offensive game.

Despite dropping his first two matches in ONE Championship, the first one an absolute war against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Khalilov bounced back with violent precision.

The 30-year-old Russian slugger is coming off two straight first-round knockout wins over Thai fighters Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther. Those two wins also earned Khalilov the unofficial nickname of “Thai Killer” within the sport.

Superlek, however, plans to stop Khalilov’s march.

Considered among the best of his generation, Superlek holds a perfect 7-0 Muay Thai record in ONE Championship. Superlek, who’s on a run of six straight wins across Muay Thai and kickboxing, is coming off a first-round knockout of 6-foot-2 phenom Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 this past month.

The Thai superstar will now look to extend that winning streak to seven with ONE Fight Night 12 set to be broadcast live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

