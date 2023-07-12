Anatoly Malykhin agrees Tagir Khalilov well-prepared against Superlek: “We will be following him wherever he goes”

Fresh off of his win at ONE Friday Fights 22, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek is back in less than a month to headline another huge event for ONE Championship.

Having dismantled Nabil Anane on June 23, the champ returns on July 14 to compete under the Muay Thai ruleset against Tagir Khalilov.

Serving as the main event for ONE Fight Night 12 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the kickboxing champion has been keen to keep testing himself in Muay Thai as he chases down a fight with the flyweight champ Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The two titleholders were scheduled to face off at ONE Fight Night 8 earlier this year until Rodtang was forced to pull out of the fight due to an injury.

For now, Superlek turns his attention to Khalilov, who is a former opponent of Rodtang’s and has produced impressive back-to-back wins inside the circle to earn this shot against one of the best strikers on the planet.

Whilst his opponent may be riding high right now on a run of impressive victories, Khalilov is confident that he is ready for this test at this stage in his career and he has the support of one of the most dominant fighters on the rosters.

ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin has faith that his fellow countryman will be able to go toe-to-toe with the kickboxing champ when they meet in the main event at Lumpinee.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Malykhin stated:

“Superlek is already our opponent. We will be following him wherever he goes.”

ONE Fight Night 12 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

