“He is durable” – Superlek describes ONE 165 opponent Takeru’s unique skillset as a ‘scary melting pot’

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is one of the most dangerous fighters in the world, and is afraid of no one. But the 28-year-old Thai superstar admits he’s a little worried about his upcoming foe.

Superlek is set to face Japanese kickboxing icon and former K-1 world champion ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru next weekend.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28th.

Superlek’s ONE flyweight kickboxing world title will be on the line.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superlek talked highly of his Japanese adversary, and had only good words to say.

‘The Kicking Machine’ said:

“His fighting style has karate and punches combined, like a scary melting pot. He’s good in his own way. Plus, he is durable.”

Needless to say, this is likely the toughest fight of Superlek’s incredible career in ONE Championship thus far, and it will be similar for Takeru on the other end.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. Check ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch from your location.

Superlek headed into hostile territory to face hometown hero

It’s hard enough that Superlek Kiatmoo9 has to take on Japan’s greatest kickboxer, but to do it on Takeru Segawa’s home turf adds an extra layer of difficulty.

This fight being in Tokyo makes it incredibly complicated for the Thai superstar, as he expects the Ariake Arena crowd to be lopsidedly in favor of ‘The Natural Born Crusher’.

Superlek said in the same interview:

“If I beat him in Japan, it’s going to be awesome. But to fight in Japan is not easy. Beating him is even less easy.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru as we deliver news straight from Tokyo.