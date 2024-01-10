Combat sports fans know all too well just how hard-hitting Muay Thai fighters are as they have been trained to land big blows with either their hands, elbows, knees, or legs and ONE Championship star Superlek Kiatmoo9 is the perfect example.

Superlek has been an absolute beast since debuting under the world’s largest martial arts promotion in 2019 with four finishes to his name over the course of 13 bouts and his powerful strikes, combined with his laser-like accuracy, are the stuff of legends.

Back in May 2019, “The Kicking Machine” was paired with Rui Botelho at ONE: Warriors of Light where future ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon had the first knockout win of his ONE Championship career.

Superlek had little hesitation in letting Botelho feel his power as he landed a devastating right elbow to his temple which sent him crashing to the canvas in just a little over 30 seconds into the bout.

Though Botelho would survive the knockdown, Superlek’s relentless offense and pinpoint accuracy had the judges awarding him the unanimous decision victory.

Superlek to headline ONE 165 against Japanese kickboxing star

The Thai star, now reigning as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, will be in for the fight of his career as he takes on the debuting Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 on January 28 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Takeru’s debut has been long-awaited among ONE Championship fans as he is widely recognized as the greatest kickboxer of his generation thanks to his awesome one-punch knockout power.

Superlek is more than up to the task, however, as he has defended his world title in his last four bouts while going undefeated in his last eight matchups.