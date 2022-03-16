Watch: Rodtang's frightening kicks against Sok Thy

Have you ever seen a fighter kick his opponent's leg so hard he took their soul? Rodtang Jitmuangnon is the perfect example of a devastating kicker. The reigning ONE flyweight Mua Thai champion is as frightening as they come.

Though not the most technically sound fighter in all of Muay Thai, the Thai buzzsaw makes up for it with sheer power, aggression and grit. This was evident in his methodical destruction of Cambodia's Sok Thy via his frightening leg kicks. His devastating TKO win earned 'Iron Man' his much-deserved title shot.

The fight took place in 2019 at ONE: Warriors of Light in Bangkok, Thailand. Right off the bat, Rodtang pressed forward, stalking his prey while throwing kicks that could end anyone's night in an instant. Slowly and surely, the future ONE champion made the cage feel smaller and smaller for Thy, who desperately tried to push him away.

Once the Jitmuangnon fighter smelled blood, he upped the aggression, particularly his leg kicks. Seeing that Thy had a problem defending and withstanding his leg attacks, 'Iron Man' focused his attacks there. What came next was a complete assassination of a world-class fighter.

Watch the full fight below:

Rodtang Jitmuangnon fights Demetrious Johnson in a mixed-rules match at ONE: X

On March 26 at ONE: X, Rodtang will be part ONE Championship's 10-year anniversary show. The biggest event in the company's history will feature a special rules match between the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king and MMA legend Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson. The fight is the first of its kind in ONE history and the intrigue on this one is through the roof.

The blockbuster match will have a mixed ruleset. Rounds 1 and 3 will be fought under Muay Thai rules, while rounds 2 and 4 will be under MMA rules. The ambition alone to put together a fight like this is a throwback to the glory days of the legendary fight league, PRIDE FC.

Much is still yet to be determined. We have very little insight on whether or not the Thai fighter can deal with Johnson's grappling. We also don't know how the former UFC champion will deal with the unstoppable Muay Thai barrage of Rodtang. We just have to tune in on March 26 to find out.

