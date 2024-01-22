Rodtang still interested in match vs. Takeru and boxing showdown with Japanese superstar Tenshin

Fight fans across the world will have to exercise patience for Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s first match of 2024.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion sustained a hand injury in training and had to pull out of his scheduled bout with Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 on January 28.

While ‘The Iron Man’ is sitting this one out, he’s still interested in facing ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ once he heals up.

This was confirmed by Chatri Sityodtong himself during the ONE 165 press conference in Japan.

The ONE Chairman and CEO even revealed Rodtang’s desire to face another Japanese striking legend and invited him to join the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Chatri Sityodtong shared:

“Two days ago, when I spoke to Rodtang, he said, ‘Chatri, whether or not Takeru is the champion, I want to fight him. Also, I want to have a boxing match with Tenshin in ONE.’

“So, Tenshin, if you are interested, let's have a boxing match with Rodtang in ONE.”

Meanwhile, Superlek Kiatmoo9 has agreed to step in for Rodtang in the main event of the promotion’s return to Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

If Takeru can dethrone ‘The Kicking Machine’ and become the ONE flyweight kickboxing king, a showdown with Rodtang is certainly the next match to make.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Rodtang’s history with Tenshin Nasukawa

While Rodtang would love to get his hands on Takeru, it’s only fitting for him to call out his other Japanese rival Tenshin. After all, these two already have some shared history.

Rodtang and Tenshin fought for the inaugural RISE Featherweight World Championship in 2018. After five rounds of intense action, the bout was ruled a split draw. The pair fought an extra round to determine the victor, where Tenshin got his hand raised via unanimous decision.

However, it did not come without controversy, as some pundits felt Rodtang should have gotten the nod.

While Tenshin has now turned his full attention to boxing, Rodtang still wants his rematch and wouldn’t mind doing so under boxing rules.