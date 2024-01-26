Superlek Kiatmoo9 warned ONE newcomer Takeru Segawa not to get too ahead of himself.

The former three-division K1 world champion has been quite vocal about his desire to fight Rodtang Jitmuangnon, calling out ‘The Iron Man’ every chance he gets.

By doing so, some pundits feel Takeru is forgetting the challenge in front of him and is already looking ahead to the next one.

We’re just a few days away from the promotion’s long-awaited return to Tokyo, Japan, as the stacked ONE 165 will bring guaranteed fireworks to Ariake Arena.

Headlining this amazing spectacle is the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title showdown between champion Superlek and hometown favorite Takeru.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, ‘The Kicking Machine’ admitted he was peeved by Takeru constantly calling out Rodtang.

“I have mentioned before,I am not a stepping stone for anyone. So it would probably be better for him to focus on this Sunday rather than saying he’s going to beat Rodtang.”

Watch the full interview here:

Superlek unintimidated by Takeru’s credentials

Takeru Segawa is undoubtedly one of the most decorated challengers Superlek has had by far.

The Japanese sensation is a former world champion as well, who wants nothing more than to add 26 pounds of ONE gold to his collection.

Superlek, however, is not one to get intimidated easily.

The Thai wrecking ball told ONE:

“I didn't feel anything special when I first met Takeru. I just want to savor the atmosphere there. I didn't pay much attention to my opponent.”

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.