Superlek says he didn’t see anything special out of Takeru in Tokyo face-off

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has nothing but respect for his upcoming challenger Takeru Segawa. However, ‘The Kicking Machine’ admits that the Japanese star didn’t exactly leave a lasting impression when they first met face to face.

We’re just a few days away from the highly anticipated ONE 165 mega-event at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, headlined by this clash between two of the best kickboxers on the planet.

Superlek, who will be defending his 26 pounds of gold in enemy territory, said he already sized up ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ during the ONE 165 press conference.

While the Thai striker is impressed by the multi-division K1 world champion’s credentials, he didn’t feel intimidated one bit.

Superlek told ONE in an exclusive interview:

“I didn't feel anything special when I first met Takeru. I just want to savor the atmosphere there. I didn't pay much attention to my opponent.”

There’s no bad blood whatsoever between Superlek and Takeru, who both wish to prove their might by besting the other in front of a global audience.

We won’t have to wait too long before these two finally lock horns and determine the best kickboxer at 135 pounds.

Superlek says Takeru’s homecourt advantage won’t play a factor in this match

All eyes will certainly be on Takeru the moment he enters the ring at ONE 165. The ONE debutant, after all, will be showered by love and cheers from the Japanese crowd, who wish to see him become a ONE world champion by night’s end.

Superlek, on the other hand, is already used to fighting against unfavorable odds and finding a way to get his hand raised.

In the same interview, ‘The Kicking Machine’ said he’d love to silence the pro-Takeru crowd with a spectacular performance.

“I have a lot of motivation for this fight. I get to defend my belt in Japan against the top-ranked fighter there. I want to show all the Japanese people that I can defeat their hero.”

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.