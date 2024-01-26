“Takeru is not better than Rodtang” – Superlek confident he’ll keep kickboxing belt after winning ‘Muay Thai Fight of the Century’

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is confident that the epic Muay Thai battle he had against Rodtang Jitmuangnon prepared him well for his scheduled title clash against Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa this weekend.

‘The Kicking Machine’ is set to defend his world title against ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ in the headlining contest at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru on Sunday, January 28, at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Heading into the match, the Thai champion is coming off his impressive unanimous decision victory over fellow ONE superstar Rodtang in an epic three-round catchweight Muay Thai showdown back in September.

Coming from there, Superlek believes he is ready for everything that Takeru will give to him at ONE 165. He shared to the South China Morning Post:

“I’ve heard him saying that, but I don’t think it affects me in any way because, for me, I feel like Takeru is not better than Rodtang. And I have won against Rodtang. So, I think he needs to focus more on the fight that’s happening on the 28th.”

Watch the interview below:

At ONE 165, Superlek will be making his second defense of the world title he claimed a year ago. The first was over Australian challenger Danial Williams by knockout in the third round last March.

Takeru, meanwhile, is fighting in his promotional debut after signing with ONE last year as a sought-after free agent following a legendary career at K-1.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Superlek says Takeru’s durability still makes him dangerous

While confident of his chances against Takeru Segawa, ONE flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 is still mindful of what his opponent will be bringing come fight night, especially the Japanese superstar’s durability which makes him still dangerous.

The two world-class strikers collide at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru on Sunday, January 28, in Japan, for the Thai sensation’s ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of their marquee showdown, the reigning champion said ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ has some things to draw from that he should be prepared for, including his durability.

He said:

“His fighting style has karate and punches combined, like a scary melting pot. He’s good in his own way. Plus, he is durable.”

Superlek is out to beat Takeru and make it two successful title defenses after becoming world champion in January last year.

ONE 165 is the first live on-ground event in Japan of ONE Championship since October 2019.