“I love to challenge myself” – ‘Humble’ Superlek looks to test himself against ‘better’ Takeru

Superlek Kiatmoo9 may be considered one of the greatest strikers in combat sports, but that won’t stop him from seeking out the best possible competition to test his skills.

He’ll do exactly that on Sunday, Jan. 28, when he looks to carry over his undefeated 2023 campaign into 2024 against one of the best kickboxers on the planet, Takeru Segawa.

The former three-division K-1 world champion will make his long-awaited ONE Championship debut at ONE 165 at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of their epic main event clash with Superlek’s ONE flyweight kickboxing world title on the line, ‘The Kicking Machine’ shared his excitement over the opportunity to test himself against a pound-for-pound icon like Takeru.

“Why am I eager to fight against him? First, I want to fight with an opponent who’s better than me,” he said. “I love to challenge myself.”

Superlek goes into the contest four months removed from his Fight of the Year with Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE Friday Fights 34. ‘The Kicking Machine’ came out on top in what many called the greatest Muay Thai fight of the last 50 years.

Takeru kicks off a new chapter of his career against Superlek

As for Takeru Segawa, the Japanese kickboxing star will be making his ONE Championship debut nine months after the blockbuster announcement that he had signed with the promotion.

‘The Natural Born Crusher’ carries a heap of accomplishments throughout his career, none bigger than being the first and only fighter in K-1 history to claim three titles in three different weight classes.

Takeru is also a former ISKA lightweight and Krush featherweight world champion.

The 43-win veteran will have the home-field advantage at ONE 165, fighting in front of a raucous crowd in The Land of the Rising Sun. However, Takeru has never faced an opponent as dangerous as ‘The Kicking Machine.’

Who leaves Tokyo with ultimate bragging rights and ONE Championship gold this Sunday?

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.