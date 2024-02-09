“His entire skillset was unleashed” – Takeru fanboy Lito Adiwang says Superlek proved why he’s the best at ONE 165

Lito Adiwang couldn’t help but shower Superlek Kiatmoo9 with praise following his performance at ONE 165 last month.

In the main event of ONE Championship’s highly anticipated return to Japan, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion defended his title against the debuting Takeru Segawa.

The fight absolutely lived up to the hype for all of the fans inside the Ariake Arena on January 28 as the two elite strikers went head-to-head.

Coming from the perspective of a self-admitted Takeru fan, Adiwang was left stunned by the performance ‘The Kicking Machine’ put together on the night.

‘Thunder Kid’ told Sportskeeda MMA that he was incredibly impressed by the defending champion’s display and preparations:

“Superlek really impressed me on that fight because for me, I was really on Takeru’s side. Judging from Superlek’s last fight, he had a hard time making the flyweight limit and it played a big role. But now, he’s in amazing condition and his entire skillset was unleashed in that fight.”

Lito Adiwang plans on putting on a similar must-watch fight in his return

Takeru and Superlek set a high bar at ONE 165 for the rest of the ONE Championship roster to follow but that’s the kind of challenge that Lito Adiwang is always willing to step-up for.

The Filipino strawweight contender is set to return at ONE Fight Night 19, where he will look to make it three wins on the bounce since his return from injury last year.

‘Thunder Kid’ also has the perfect dance partner to put on a barnburner for the fans at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Danial Williams has a similar reputation for putting on show-stealing clashes and this one is set to be no different.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.