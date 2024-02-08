ONE Fight Night 19: Lito Adiwang certain fight against Danial Williams will turn into "a beautiful, explosive striking battle"

Lito Adiwang is confident when he tells the fans that they can’t afford to miss out on watching his next contest under the ONE Championship banner.

At ONE Fight Night 19, he will face off with another fighter that never fails to draw people’s attention, Australian-Thai striker ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams.

Both men have built reputations for putting on show-stealing fights and performances during their runs on the global stage of martial arts.

‘Thunder Kid’ is expecting the outcome to be no different when these two strawweight contenders clash on February 16 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Adiwang told the Manila Standard during a recent interview that when he closes his eyes and thinks about this matchup, he knows the fans will be in for a treat:

“Definitely excited for this bout. I’m visualizing this bout to be electrifying and entertaining. This is going to be a beautiful, explosive striking battle.”

Lito Adiwang comes into this fight with surging momentum

For Lito Adiwang, this fight is about securing three consecutive wins since making his return to competition after a long layoff.

The Filipino contender isn’t short of motivation having nearly had his career brought to a sudden and unexpected halt due to injuries that he suffered back in 2022.

Adiwang has come back looking better than ever with a newfound drive to make the most out of every opportunity that comes his way.

As such, defeating Danial Williams next week will allow him to move one step closer to the strawweight MMA gold, currently in possession of Jarred Brooks.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.