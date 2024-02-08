“Just keep working towards it” – Danial Williams wants to focus on improving his MMA arsenal before any talk about a world title

Australian-Thai fighter Danial Williams is in no rush to vie for an MMA world title, choosing instead to focus more on enhancing his skills in the multifaceted sport to be prepared in a title push.

The 30-year-old Perth native has had four MMA fights in ONE Championship since making his promotional debut in April 2021, winning three of them.

While having good success in MMA to date, Williams believes he still needs to work on his game to make it well-rounded and formidable.

He told the Southern Cross Combat podcast in an interview:

“Like I said with the wrestling, it is kind of fairly new and I feel like all the pieces are coming together now. So I wouldn't mind just, you know, patiently going up and fighting the top guys and not get jumping to that spot. Did that in kickboxing last year, wasn't too good. So yeah, just want to earn my spot and just keep working towards it.”

Watch the interview below:

Danial Williams will be making his return to MMA on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He will be taking on Filipino fighter Lito Adiwang in a strawweight clash.

In 2023, Williams made a detour to kickboxing, where he vied for world titles in the flyweight and strawweight divisions. However, he lost both times but not after putting up a gallant stand.

For his upcoming fight, the Kao Sok Muay Thai/Scrappy MMA athlete is up against an on-a-roll MMA fighter in Adiwang, winner of two straight matches.

Danial Williams says striking in MMA is different from Muay Thai and kickboxing

ONE of a very few fighters competing in MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing in ONE Championship, Danial Williams says he is in a position to make comparisons, in particular on striking.

In an interview with Sportskeeda last year, ‘Mini T’ said striking in MMA is a whole lot different than the striking martial arts. He said it is something he is still getting used to in his ONE journey.

Danial Williams said:

“Watching MMA as an onlooker, looking and saying that their striking is so bad, like thinking that I could outstrike MMA fighters, but now I've stepped in and I know how difficult it is. We got to worry about so many other things.”

He returns to MMA on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video in Bangkok, Thailand, after spending the whole of last year competing in the kickboxing lane.

There he will collide with explosive Filipino fighter Lito Adiwang in a strawweight clash, part of a nine-fight offering happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.