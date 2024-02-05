“He’s going to be a hard opponent” - Danial Williams ready for a barnburner against Filipino star Lito Adiwang

Danial Williams has faced several world champions in his ONE Championship tenure, yet he quickly put his next opponent on another pedestal.

The Thai-Australian dynamo will face Lito Adiwang in a strawweight MMA match at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Williams believes a matchup against the hard-hitting Adiwang is the perfect barometer to get into the strawweight MMA rankings, but beating the ‘Thunder Kid’ is a whole task and a half.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Williams said he expects nothing less than a barnburner against the aggressive Filipino star.

Danial Williams said:

“It’s an honor to fight him. He’s a guy that’s just going to bring the fire, and he’s going to be a hard opponent.”

Williams is one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship, and the opponents he faced in the promotion are a laundry list of absolute monsters.

‘Mini T’ faced ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke in his first two fights in the promotion.

His last two were two world title fights when he challenged Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title and Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

ONE Fight Night 19 is ONE Championship’s second Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Lito Adiwang unfazed by Danial Williams’ experience in world title fights

No one had a tougher road in ONE Championship, arguably, than Danial Williams.

The 30-year-old had faced three current world champions and a combat sports legend in his promotional tenure and even challenged for gold in his previous two fights.

Lito Adiwang, however, is unfazed by the experience Williams built up in ONE Championship.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Adiwang said:

“Sure, he’s faced a lot of world champions, and I know for myself that I bring something different to the table. I’ll just have to show it in the ring.”