ONE Fight Night 19: Hard-hitting strawweights Lito Adiwang and Danial Williams cross paths on February 16 card

ONE Championship’s return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on February 16 has received a timely boost with the addition of a three-round strawweight MMA scrap between Danial Williams and Lito Adiwang.

With a chance to gain ground and push themselves into the upper echelons of the stacked division, both men will trade leather and treat the world to a striking clinic when ONE Fight Night 19 gets underway in Bangkok, Thailand.

Danial Williams can use this fight as a chance to bounce back from his loss to Jeremy Miado at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October 2022. That evening, ‘Mini T’ went down to a cracking right hand from the Filipino warrior.

Apart from that painful loss in the all-encompassing sport, the Perth native had to endure successive defeats in world title contests to Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Jonathan Di Bella between March and October last year.

Although things haven’t gone according to plan for the fighter from down under, his heart, courage, and ability to participate in barnburner duels, including that debut scrap versus Rodtang Jitmuangnon, have won the hearts of many.

Danial Williams will have it all to do against an explosive Lito Adiwang

The fan-favorite should be back at his best when he returns, and there’s no better time than now for the Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA affiliate to bounce back after firing blanks in his last three outings.

Danial Williams will have it all to do against an accomplished athlete in Adiwang, though.

‘Thunder Kid’ has turned the tide with two wins on the trot against Adrian Mattheis and Jeremy Miado in 2023. Besides, he has only looked better with each passing fight.

As such, the two-time Philippine national wushu champion will be chomping at the bit to get this strawweight MMA contest underway at ONE Fight Night 19.

Combined, both men have 13 knockouts, and it's easy to understand just why this would be another firework fight when they step inside the Mecca of Muay Thai next month.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription on Friday, February 16.

Check your local listings for more details.