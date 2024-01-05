“I’ll be giving my all” – Lito Adiwang promises to bring wow factor to each of his fights this year

When Lito Adiwang decides to hang up the gloves for good, he will look back at 2023 as one of the most important years of his career.

The injuries that he suffered in 2022 made it hard for ‘Thunder Kid’ to even imagine himself stepping back on the global stage, but that’s exactly what happened last year.

Not only did he return, the Filipino contender came back better than ever with back-to-back wins to close out the year in style.

As he looks ahead to 2024, Adiwang hopes to continue building on the momentum of his emphatic comeback.

He is also not under any illusions about what he hopes to accomplish in the next 12 months, having put a lot of thought into his career during his time on the sidelines.

Lito Adiwang told ONE Championship and all of his fans that they can expect him to bring everything he has each time he steps inside the Circle. After nearly being forced into an early retirement due to injury, Adiwang said:

“I can’t promise a championship, but what I can promise is every time I fight, I’ll be giving my all. Fans can also expect me to not just chase victories, but look to entertain as well.”

Lito Adiwang truly isn’t far from ONE gold

Lito Adiwang specifically stated that he can’t promise his fans a world championship in 2024. That being said, he isn't far away from being granted a title shot.

With a 23-second finish over Adrian Mattheis on his return, ‘Thunder Kid’ returned back to the top of the strawweight division where he faced off with a familiar foe.

Jeremy Miado got the win back in their first fight at ONE X in March 2022, as Adiwang injured himself in the fight.

Having beaten ‘The Jaguar’ in a rematch, Adiwang is now all set for a big fight at the top of the division.

With champion Jarred Brooks set to face Joshua Pacio at ONE 166 on March 1, the Filipino contender could be looking at announcing himself as the next in line in the near future.