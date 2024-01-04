“I got more than a comeback” – Lito Adiwang extremely grateful for amazing 2023 after injury hiatus

Lito Adiwang produced one of the best stories of the year in MMA under the ONE Championship banner during 2023.

‘Thunder Kid’ was ruled out on the sidelines following his injury against Jeremy Miado at ONE X in March of 2022. For some time, it looked like his return would be delayed indefinitely.

At ONE Friday Fights 34 in September, Adiwang didn’t just come back, he returned with a vengeance. He stopped Adrian Mattheis in 23 seconds to announce his reintroduction to the division before making a quick turnaround to fight at ONE Fight Night 16 in November.

Getting his revenge over Miado by beating him in the rematch, Adiwang reflected on the previous year of his career during a recent interview with the promotion:

“I wanted a comeback, and I got more than a comeback, I had a great one. So I’m grateful that I was able to deliver. It just wasn’t one fight, I came back and finished a quick one and had a quick turnaround to get another win and prove that I’m back in the game.”

Lito Adiwang continued, speaking on the significance of avenging his loss to Miado:

“I’m happy to finally tick Jeremy Miado off my list, and prove that I could beat him without the injury, so I couldn’t ask for a better 2023.”

Lito Adiwang will be set for even bigger and better things in 2024

Returning with two impressive victories makes it hard for Lito Adiwang to have too many regrets about 2023 after making his comeback at long last.

The most exciting part about his return for the Filipino contender is not only that he is simply happy to be back competing again, he’s got some serious momentum behind him.

With the first stage of the comeback now complete after returning to the circle and avenging his loss to Miado, it’s now time for ‘Thunder Kid’ to build upon his back-to-back wins.

There could be some big fights on the horizon for Adiwang and potentially a title shot if he is able to string another win or two together.