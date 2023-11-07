Lito Adiwang says he’s 1-0 after leveling score with Jeremy Miado in rematch: “I didn’t consider that a loss”

Lito Adiwang believes he’s one-up on Jeremy Miado following an impressive unanimous decision victory over ‘The Jaguar’ at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video.

More than a year and a half removed from their first meeting at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase, ONE X, Lito Adiwang entered Friday’s bout determined to erase the bad taste left in his mouth following a TKO loss to Miado that night. ‘Thunder Kid’ suffered a devastating knee injury in the second round which ultimately led to the defeat.

Seeking redemption inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last Friday, November 3, Lito Adiwang got exactly that, evening the series with Miado after a highly entertaining three-round battle between two of the strawweight division’s best strikers.

But if you ask Adiwang, that first fight with Miado didn’t quite count, and here’s his reasoning as to why he believes he is 1-0 against Jeremy Miado instead of 1-1.

‘Thunder Kid’ told the South China Morning Post:

“I really didn't consider that a loss for me because I know I was winning the fight."

He added:

“And yeah I even had a better camp that time. So I just don’t like consider it a loss, maybe a doctor stoppage.”

While we don’t believe that argument will expunge the loss to Miado from his record, Lito Adiwang is now riding high after earning his second-straight win of 2023.

In September, ‘Thunder Kid’ delivered an epic 23-second KO of Adrian Matheis, which set the stage for his rematch with Miado inside the iconic venue in the Thai capital.

Would you like to see a trilogy fight between the two Filipino striking sensations?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.