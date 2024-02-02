“I bring something different to the table” – Lito Adiwang unfazed by Danial Williams' experience in world title fights

Filipino fighter Lito Adiwang returns to action later this month against Australian Danial Williams, who is a veteran of championship clashes in ONE Championship. ‘Thunder Kid', however, is not worried about it, and is confident he can stand toe-to-toe against his seasoned opponent and then some.

The two strawweight fighters collide in a featured MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video on February 16 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, the now Indonesia-based Adiwang shared that he is fully aware of Williams’ battles with ONE world champions but highlighted that he will be bringing something ‘Mini T’ has not seen in his previous fights, and then capitalizing on it to chalk up a win.

The 26-year-old Soma Fight Camp affiliate said:

“Sure, he’s faced a lot of world champions, and I know for myself that I bring something different to the table. I’ll just have to show it in the ring.”

ONE Fight Night 19 will be the third fight for Lito Adiwang since returning from a knee injury in September.

His first fight back was against Indonesian Adrian Mattheis, which he finished by TKO (punches) in just 23 seconds. Then he followed it up with a unanimous decision victory less than two months later over compatriot Jeremy Miado in a rematch of their first showdown in March 2022, where Adiwang injured his knee.

For his part, Danial Williams, 30, is out to halt a three-fight skid, the last two in title clashes against Superlek Kiatmoo9 (flyweight kickboxing) in March last year, and Jonathan Di Bella (strawweight kickboxing) back in October.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live in US primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Lito Adiwang looks forward to bigger things after switching to a new camp

Explosive strawweight MMA fighter Lito Adiwang is now competing under the banner of Bali-based Soma Fight Club. He said it was a move that he was satisfied in making and confident of reaping dividends from moving forward.

‘Thunder Kid’ started out with Team Lakay from Baguio, Philippines, where he was part of for at least five years. Then last year, seeking to expand his horizons as a fighter, he decided to leave. He first joined HIIT Studio in Bali and then found his way to Soma Fight Club before 2023 ended.

Now with his new team, Adiwang said he is learning new things, which he hopes to be able to use in his ONE Championship campaign. He told the promotion in an interview:

“The positive thing about it is you get to be out of your comfort zone. You meet new athletes, you talk to different coaches, international coaches, expert strikers, wrestlers and grapplers, those are the positive things that I’m taking.”

