Lito Adiwang focusing on physical and mental aspects in rematch with Jeremy Miado: “I’ve been balancing it out”

By Ted Razon
Modified Oct 30, 2023 11:17 GMT
Lito Adiwang (L) and Jeremy Miado (R) | Photo by ONE Championship

ONE rising star Lito Adiwang understands that fighting is more of a mental battle rather than a physical one.

This holds true especially for ‘Thunder Kid’, who wants to overcome a psychological hurdle in his rematch with Jeremy Miado.

After a strong first round against ‘The Jaguar’ in their first meeting at ONE X last year, Adiwang’s knee unfortunately gave out in the ensuing stanza. Adding more insult to injury was that Miado unflinchingly attacked him once he got hurt, and he suffered a TKO loss in the process.

Now back to 100 percent after a grueling 18-month recovery from ACL surgery, Adiwang can finally right that wrong this coming Friday.

Redemption awaits the 30-year-old Filipino at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

While Lito Adiwang made sure his body was in tip-top shape for this all-important do-over, he also crafted a strong mental resolve to handle the pressure.

‘Thunder Kid’ shared in an appearance on ONE Sports’ The Game segment:

“I’ve been focusing equally on both the mental and physical aspects, I’ve been balancing it out. I know that I need to set my mind that for this fight I need to be sharp, focused, and not like before where I would wait and give my opponents a lot of time to think about what they’re about to do next.
"This time I need to be sharp, smart, and get the job done as fast as I can.”

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America

