“Knockout or submission by yours truly” – Lito Adiwang says the judges won't be needed in rematch with Jeremy Miado

ONE rising star Lito Adiwang vows to kickstart the 10-fight spectacle of ONE Fight Night 16 with an absolute banger.

He’ll finally have his do-over with fellow Filipino firecracker Jeremy Miado. They'll meet in a three-round strawweight MMA war in the opening act of the star-studded card on November 3 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

‘Thunder Kid’ even guaranteed to take the judges out of the equation, as he promised to end his rivalry with ‘The Jaguar’ with one definitive statement.

Speaking with ONE Championship just a few weeks before he laces up the four-ounce gloves anew, Adiwang said he’ll even the score with his former tormentor:

“This is going to be a finish whether it be a knockout or submission by yours truly, the Thunder Kid.”

There’s certainly history between these two dynamic strikers, given how things unfolded in their first encounter at ONE X last year.

That epic-back-forth ended in a rather anticlimactic fashion after Adiwang suffered a no-contact knee injury in the second round. ‘The Jaguar’ swarmed right away and got the TKO victory.

The image of Miado celebrating while Adiwang was down in pain is still ingrained in the HIIT Studio standout’s mind. While Adiwang already accepted his compatriot’s apology, he’s still gunning for retribution.

The two-time Philippine National Wushu Champion is a finisher in every sense of the word, with five of his seven wins under the ONE banner coming by way of explosive finishes.

Plus, Adiwang will be riding the momentum of his 23-second knockout of Adrian Mattheis just last month, and we’ll see if he can take out Miado in a similar manner.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America