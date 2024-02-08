“I would still need another match after Lito” – Danial Williams says he is in no rush to chase strawweight MMA gold

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai and ONE strawweight kickboxing world title challenger Danial Williams feels like an immediate shot at the strawweight MMA title if he beats Lito Adiwang in his upcoming match would not be ideal.

Williams is scheduled to meet Adiwang on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This will be ‘Mini T’s’ fifth MMA bout in ONE Championship and the first since October 2022.

Ahead of their potential barnburner, Danial Williams caught up with Southern Cross Combat and shared his next move if he gets the W against the ‘Thunder Kid.’

He said:

“I still think there are some other guys in the top five, you know, they are all worthy of the title shot. They've been in that bracket for a while so it would be pretty unfair if I beat Lito and get the title shot straight away.”

The Aussie-Thai combat sports star also added that he still needs another win to his record before he can finally have the right to bypass the line of challengers:

“So I reckon yeah I would still need another match after Lito. I mean I'm not going to say no but I think it'll be better for me as well [to earn my way to the world title].”

See the full interview below:

Danial Williams shifts focus to winning the MMA world title after stints in Muay Thai and kickboxing

After coming short in his attempts to become a world champion in Muay Thai and kickboxing, where he went down to Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Jonathan Di Bella, Williams has set the record straight: he wants to be the undisputed strawweight MMA king.

This is a smart move for the Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA-affiliated athlete because, after all, he already has three victories in MMA and defeated former world champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, Namiki Kawahara, and Zelang Zhaxi.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all active Prime Video subscribers in North America on February 16.