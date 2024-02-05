“I’m not going to back down” – Danial Williams wants to tackle Lito Adiwang’s all-out approach head-on

Former two-time world title challenger ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams has set the record straight for his upcoming fight with Lito Adiwang – he is not going to back down.

Williams and Adiwang will be part of the stacked ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16. They are scheduled to compete in a strawweight MMA match inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of their match, guaranteed to be a barnburner, ‘Mini T’ declared that he wouldn’t be intimidated by ‘Thunder Kid’s' signature pressure and power during their fight, thus matching him blow-by-blow.

Danial Williams revealed this in his most recent ONE Championship interview by saying:

“I just want to be busy, have a higher work rate, and when I hit him, hit him hard. Show him that if he hits me, I’m not going to back down.”

The 30-year-old Aussie-Thai athlete is fresh off a unanimous decision loss to Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 15 in October 2023, where he missed the opportunity to win a world title for the second time.

Williams’ first crack for a world title occurred in March 2023 at ONE Fight Night 8, when he challenged Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

Danial Williams has been one of the most active fighters in ONE Championship

In less than three years, the Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA representative was able to appear in seven bouts in the world’s largest martial arts organization, making him one of the most active fighters on the roster.

Williams is not also confined to one sport alone; in fact, he is also one of the few athletes who has been able to compete across three disciplines, Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 19 bill live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.