Danial Williams leaning towards a Jonathan Haggerty decision win over Fabricio Andrade

ONE strawweight contender Danial Williams may be coming off a unanimous decision loss at the hands of ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 15. This didn’t stop him from wearing his analyst’s hat for the upcoming ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship bout between Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, ‘Mini T’ assessed the chances of both the ONE MMA bantamweight world champion and the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion against each other.

According to him, they can trounce one another, with Andrade’s unorthodox strikes always a threat and Haggerty’s technicality and pressure that overwhelm opponents.

However, the Australian-Thai athlete has sided with ‘The General', whom he believes can eke out a decision victory.

Williams said:

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Fabricio has one of those sneaky knees for a stoppage. Maybe Fabricio by stoppage or Haggerty by points. But I’ll lean towards more Haggerty by points.”

Both Andrade and Haggerty were newly minted world champions in their respective sports and divisions. The Brazilian MMA star defeated his compatriot John Lineker in the main event of ONE Fight Night 7 in February 2023 via fourth-round TKO.

Meanwhile, the British superstar defied the massive odds that were stacked against him after moving up in the bantamweight division and challenged Nong-O Hama for his championship this past April by authoring a first-round knockout to become the new bantamweight Muay Thai king.

ONE Fight Night 16 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3. The entire event airs live in U.S. primetime free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.