“That’s my direction” – Three-sport warrior Danial Williams says strawweight crown is his top priority in MMA

‘Mini T’ Danial Williams is not giving up on his ultimate goal of eventually winning a world title in the world’s largest martial arts organization, as he now shifts his focus to contending in the stacked MMA strawweight division.

Williams recently appeared on Southern Cross Combat’s YouTube channel ahead of his fight with Lito Adiwang on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

One of the questions raised during the interview was about him winning the 26-pound golden belt, and ‘Mini T’ revealed that securing it would be the culmination of the grind he dedicated for years when he chose the path of being a professional fighter.

Williams explained:

“Of course, man. Like that's why we do this, you know? I'm gonna take each fight as it comes, can't promise anything, but that's my direction. That's why I go to training and that's why every fighter fights, believing and imagining them getting that title because that just puts all your work that you've done over the years into place.”

The 30-year-old Aussie-Thai athlete was a former Caged Muay Thai bantamweight champion and a former WMC Muay Thai world champion before earning a roster spot in the promotion in April 2021.

Since making his debut, Williams has competed in three sports: Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA. He was given two world title shots but came up short in both instances.

Danial Williams plans to not back down against Lito Adiwang in upcoming match

In October 2022, Williams’ three-fight MMA win streak was snapped by Jeremy Miado at ONE on Prime Video 3, which delayed his ascent to the top of the strawweight division.

However, the Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA representative want to return to the winner’s circle when he faces another high-flying Filipino slugger.

In another recent interview, Williams acknowledged how good of an opponent the ‘Thunder Kid’ is, but that will not change the fact that he won’t back down with him and plans to fight the former No.5-ranked divisional contender head-on.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 19 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.