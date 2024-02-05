“He’s an all-rounder” – Danial Williams sizes up Lito Adiwang ahead of strawweight war at ONE Fight Night 19

After coming up short in his bid for ONE gold for the second time when strawweight kickboxing champion Jonathan Di Bella defeated him last October at ONE Fight Night 15, Danial Williams is back in MMA action as he faces Lito Adiwang.

Williams will look to halt his three-fight losing streak against Adiwang on February 16 as part of the loaded ONE Fight Night 19 card, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Although he has the clear goal of securing his fourth victory in the world’s largest martial arts organization, ‘Mini T’ acknowledged that it won’t be an easy task to pick up a win against ‘Thunder Kid'.

Speaking to ONE Championship recently, the 30-year-old Australian-Thai athlete explained why the Filipino slugger is a threat both in the striking and grappling departments, as he stated:

“Lito is a really good counter-striker. He’s good at drawing you in and then he flurries. So, I’m going to be wary of that. If you throw and you miss him, then he’s going to come back with a big combo. Of course, his wrestling is good as well. He’s an all-rounder.”

Danial Williams has been very active in competing in ONE Championship

Since he arrived in the promotion in April 2021, Danial Williams has been very active across multiple disciplines and maximized all opportunities that he was presented with.

The Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA has featured in Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing matches, and has fought the best in each sport.

‘Mini T’ even got to challenge for Superlek Kiatmoo9’s ONE flyweight kickboxing world title and Di Bella’s ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, but he came up short on both occasions.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 19 bill live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.