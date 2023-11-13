“That burned me out a bit” - Lito Adiwang admits initial weight miss messed his rhythm up against Jeremy Miado

ONE strawweight MMA contender Lito Adiwang is now riding a two-fight win streak after his victory against Jeremy Miado in their all-Filipino showdown at ONE Fight Night 16 earlier this month inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It was his second win in just three months, as he also defeated Adrian Mattheis on September 22, 2023, at ONE Friday Fights 34 via a 23-second TKO finish. Adiwang was coming off a knee injury that he suffered during his first match against Miado in March 2022.

The ‘Thunder Kid’ exacted revenge over ‘The Jaguar’ with a unanimous decision nod from the judges, but he felt that his initial weight miss compromised his rhythm heading into the match. Adiwang was over by 0.25 pounds on his first attempt at the scales.

Due to this, he needed to cut down on the excess weight to make the fight official. Fortunately, he was able to make weight on the second attempt, however, it messed up his rhythm, as he cited during the post-fight press conference of the event.

The 30-year-old Filipino stated:

“When I weighed officially, I missed by .25. I was surprised and so I need to shed the extra pounds. Maybe if I didn’t have trouble in that regard I could have pushed even harder in the fight. I admit I got tired in the end. To be honest, that burned me out a bit.”

Despite the hurdle he encountered in the rematch, he was still able to get the victory via unanimous decision, which improved his ONE Championship record to six wins, including four finishes, in the main roster.

This victory by Adiwang possibly secured him a fight with a top-five contender, and he already had an opponent in mind as he called out the No. 4-ranked contender, Gustavo Balart.

Fans in North America can watch the ONE Fight Night 16 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

