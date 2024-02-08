“It’s always learning” - Danial Williams on why he chose to improve his grappling ahead of ONE Fight Night 19 in Bangkok

Danial Williams has always relied on his explosive striking to do the job for him, but he’s now taking a slightly different approach for his next matchup.

The Thai-Australian firebrand will face the equally exciting Lito Adiwang in a strawweight MMA match at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of his Bangkok clash with Adiwang, Williams told Southern Cross Combat that he took more time working on his grappling instead of just focusing a bulk of his camp on his striking technique.

Danial Williams pointed out how he found a renewed passion for MMA, and part of that is improving his overall game.

He said:

“It's just good to go down there and it's making this fight camp fun you know. Because it's just, I really enjoy going down. It's not like a repetition thing, it's always learning, and that's the beauty of MMA. You're always learning, you're always behind. It's just so many martial arts you have to worry about.”

Williams is a three-sport phenom in ONE Championship and had his promotional debut in a catchweight Muay Thai bout against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE on TNT I.

He also chased world championship glory when he challenged ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Fight Night 8 and ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 15.

It’s at MMA, however, where Williams found the most success.

‘Mini T’ is 3-1 in the sport and has two knockout wins against Zelang Zhaxi and Thai legend Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke.

Watch Williams' entire interview below:

Danial Williams on his newfound passion for grappling

Danial Williams can always rely on his striking to do the job for him, yet his camp for Lito Adiwang reinvigorated his love for the finer points of grappling.

In the same interview, William said he learned to have a better appreciation for wrestling and BJJ after his loss to Jeremy Miado at ONE on Prime Video 3:

“We were doing this drill and I'm like, ‘Holy, I remember the last MMA fight I had, I was in this position I've done it completely wrong’ And like ever since that session, I'm hooked and it's almost like a new passion like loving the wrestling man.”

Williams now plans to use his new skills when he takes on Adiwang in the Thai capital city.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.