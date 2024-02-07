“I’m back on track now” - Danial Williams says return to MMA could reinvigorate ONE Championship career

There’s nothing Danial Williams wants more than to rediscover his fire for mixed martial arts.

The Thai-Australian striker gets that opportunity when he takes on Lito Adiwang in a strawweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 19 this February 16 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Williams is a three-sport phenom in ONE Championship, but he last fought in MMA in 2022.

While he felt he neglected the sport when he chased kickboxing glory, Danial Williams is back in the MMA fold, and he could not have gotten a better opponent than Adiwang.

Williams told Southern Cross Combat that the fight against Adiwang could reinvigorate his passion for all things martial arts.

He said:

“And why I stopped [competing in] Muay in the first place is to compete in MMA because it's always been on my mind. I always wanted to do it. So it just feels like I'm back on track now.”

While he competed across kickboxing, MMA, and Muay Thai, it’s at the multi-faceted sport that Williams found the most success.

‘Mini T’ is 3-1 in his MMA run with ONE Championship and has two knockout wins against Zelang Zhaxi and former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke.

ONE Fight Night 19 is ONE Championship’s second Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Williams' entire interview below:

Danial Williams expects a firefight against Lito Adiwang

Danial Williams is one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship, and he expects Lito Adiwang to bring the same level of electricity when they square off inside the hallowed ring of Lumpinee.

Adiwang is also a thrilling fighter between the ropes, and he uses his wushu style to run circles around his opponents.

A natural striker, Williams expects nothing but the hardest hits from Adiwang.

‘Mini T’ said in an interview with ONE Championship:

“It’s going to be an absolute banger. Fire meets fire. Big respect to Lito. I’m so happy to get a match with him.”