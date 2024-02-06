“I threw it away” - Danial Williams glad to find renewed focus in his MMA development heading into ONE Fight Night 19

Danial Williams is one of the true mavericks in ONE Championship, but he’s now back to the sport he felt truly was his best.

The Thai-Australian striker makes his return to mixed martial arts when he takes on Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on February 16 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Williams is the first male fighter in the promotion’s history to compete across MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

Although he’s found relative success across the three disciplines, ‘Mini T’ always felt MMA was his strong suit, and his return to the sport reinvigorated his passion for fighting.

In an interview with Southern Cross Combat, Williams said he felt he neglected MMA when he chased glory in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Danial Williams said:

“Like, at the end of 2022, I had my last MMA fight, and it didn't go my way. I was always in my head about it because I just felt like I threw it away, like just the preparation, the mindset going in. Yeah, so it's good to be back.”

Williams is 3-1 in his MMA matches in ONE Championship and has two explosive knockouts against Namiki Kawahara and former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke.

He also featured in two world title fights when he challenged Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title and Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

ONE Fight Night 19 is ONE Championship’s second Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Williams' entire interview below:

Danial Williams expects an absolute barnburner against Lito Adiwang

Danial Williams is one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship, and he believes Lito Adiwang is the perfect opponent to unleash his full arsenal.

Adiwang and Williams have an identical finish rate of 66.67 percent, with nine finishes between them.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Williams said he expects nothing but a barnburner against the Filipino star.

"It’s an honor to fight him. He’s a guy that’s just going to bring the fire, and he’s going to be a hard opponent.”