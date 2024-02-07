"I was a fan of his before I came to ONE" – Danial Williams says Lito Adiwang’s "crazy" style was a sight to behold

Australian-Thai fireball Danial Williams is excited to mix it up with Filipino fighter Lito Adiwang, whose explosive game he is a fan of.

The two MMA fighters clash at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It is part of the offering, which is available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In an interview with Southern Cross Combat, ‘Mini T’ shared how he views his upcoming opponent Adiwang and how their scheduled strawweight MMA contest is something he is looking forward to taking head-on.

Danial Williams said:

“I respect him so much. I was a fan of his before I came to ONE, so that's hectic. Like, ‘Oh man, this guy’s crazy.’ This is awesome and it’s a very huge honor to fight him and share the cage with someone like Lito.”

Watch the interview below:

Danial Williams is coming off back-to-back world title bids, which he both lost but not after putting up a gallant stand.

He first vied for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in March last year but fell short, succumbing to a third-round knockout. The Perth native then took a shot at the strawweight kickboxing gold in October but was edged out by unanimous decision by divisional king Jonathan Di Bella.

Lito Adiwang, meanwhile, is riding back-to-back wins since returning from a knee injury back in September.

Danial Williams looking to put steady pressure on Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19

While he respects and has nice things to say for his upcoming opponent, Danial Williams is also not losing focus on what needs to be done when he takes on Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Thailand.

‘Mini T’ is featured in a strawweight MMA clash against ‘Thunder Kid’ in a match set to go down at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok and between fighters coming from differing poles. Williams has lost three straight while Adiwang is on a two-fight winning run.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Williams said he will make Adiwang work by putting end-to-end pressure on him and throwing hard-hitting blows. He said:

“I just want to be busy, have a higher work rate, and when I hit him, hit him hard. Show him that if he hits me, I’m not going to back down.”

Danial Williams made his ONE debut in February 2022 and has established himself as one of the more entertaining fighters in the promotion, earning him back-to-back world title shots last year.