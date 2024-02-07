“I’m not leaving any stone unturned” – Danial Williams has all the bases covered heading into Bangkok clash against Lito Adiwang

A competitor like Danial Williams has been there and done it all under the ONE Championship banner.

His loyal fans will always tune in to watch him thanks to his reputation for facing off against anyone, anywhere and in any ruleset.

Facing off against some of the best strikers in the world only helps ‘Mini T’ to bring those experiences back into MMA where his stand-up skills are his strongest attribute.

That said, Williams knows he cannot afford to lean solely on this attribute when he faces off with an opponent like Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Having experienced some incredible highs and lows during his run with the promotion, Williams knows not to take any match-up for granted.

He told Southern Cross Combat that his focus and motivation are all centered around being the best possible mixed martial artist he can be on February 16:

“I think just really respecting my opponent. I've got a hard task in front of me and I'm just doing the hard sessions and the big camp, you know. I'm not leaving any stone unturned and working all the martial arts not just the one martial arts, it is mixed martial arts, you know.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Championship fans know what to expect from Danial Williams

Given his reputation amongst ONE Championship fans, there is no illusion as to what you can expect from Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19.

His combination of world-class striking in this division, unwavering heart, and drive to leave it all out there on fight night have made him a must-watch competitor.

Both of these attributes will be key to defeating a strawweight contender like Lito Adiwang at the Mecca of Muay Thai.

‘Thunder Kid’ has also proven time and time again that he won’t back down from a challenge, which should make for a great contest on the night.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 19 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.