Danial Williams believes competing in MMA has altered his striking arsenal

At ONE Fight Night 15, Danial Williams will step inside the circle with a new level of focus for his second shot at ONE gold.

The Perth striker is no stranger to big fights on the grandest stage of martial arts, and if he can tackle his next assignment on October 6, he will finally get what he's desired for a long time.

Having debuted in ONE Championship in an instant classic with Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ‘Mini T’ has continued to fight only the best in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

After stepping up on late notice to challenge ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Fight Night 8, he now has a chance to reap the rewards of his willingness to jump into the fire.

Facing Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship, Williams’ third striking-only contest under the ONE banner is set to be another firefight.

Having made his name in striking, the Australian-Thai fighter then turned his attention to competing in MMA. Now his focus is back in the department where he remains most dangerous.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Danial Williams said that his time competing in MMA has changed the way he approaches his striking:

“Yeah, MMA will change your striking. No matter how good for Muay Thai your striking is, it will change your strategy if you do an MMA fight.”

For the time being, he wouldn't have to worry about takedowns or clinch fighting when he returns at ONE Fight Night 15.

The stacked bill, with three world title fights, will air live and for free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.