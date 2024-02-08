“I'm hooked” – Danial Williams on discovering a newfound passion and appreciation for grappling

ONE Championship's all-around action man Danial Williams is set to fight one of the most explosive and dynamic MMA fighters in the promotion, Lito Adiwang, at ONE Fight Night 19.

On Feb. 16, inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'Mini T' will lock horns with 'Thunder Kid' in what could be a shoo-in for Fight of the Year as early as now.

Williams, who spent most of his career fighting in Muay Thai and kickboxing, will be fighting his just ninth MMA fight ever. Despite this, the Australian-Thai slugger admits that mixed martial arts has always been his endgame.

In preparation for Adiwang, 'Mini T' has been focusing on grappling and has reinvigorated his love for the art of the ground game.

Speaking to South Cross Combat on YouTube, Williams said:

“We were doing this drill and I'm like, ‘Holy, I remember the last MMA fight I had, I was in this position I've done it completely wrong’ And like ever since that session, I'm hooked and it's almost like a new passion like loving the wrestling man.”

Watch the full interview here:

Danial Williams elevating his wrestling game ahead of Adiwang fight

Danial Williams is not just getting more comfortable being on his back. He's also focusing on forcing people on theirs. In an interview with ONE Championship, the Aussie-Thai striker revealed his intent on elevating his wrestling game in the next few years:

"Ive always done a bit of BJJ and Muay Thai. The wrestling is just chaining it all together and getting that cardio, so I would like to spend a lot more time in the wrestling department in the next couple of years."

If he takes his balls-to-the-wall mentality in striking and translates it to his grappling, we might see a new exciting facet in William's overall MMA game.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on Feb. 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.