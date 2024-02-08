ONE strawweight MMA contender Lito Adiwang is all about winning in the most entertaining way possible.

As his moniker suggests, ‘Thunder Kid’ brings electricity with his balls-to-the-wall fighting style that made him an absolute fan-favorite in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

On February 16, Adiwang will look to make it three wins in a row when he goes up against fellow knockout artist Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19.

This explosive match-up at 125 pounds could steal the show inside ‘The Mecca Muay Thai’ Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While the Filipino warrior is well aware of Williams’ own finishing capabilities, he remains confident of his fight-ending prowess wherever this match goes.

In an interview with the Manila Standard, Lito Adiwang expressed his desire to give the fans what they want and put away ‘Mini T’ decisively.

“I visualize a win of course. If Danial trades with me, I think he’s getting finished. That’s my target. That’s what I visualize. I want to finish this guy.”

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America

Lito Adiwang’s best finishes in ONE Championship

After a spectacular ONE debut back in 2019 where he obliterated Alber Correia Da Silva via TKO, Adiwang also finished tough opponents like Senzo Ikeda, Pongsiri, and Namiki Kawahara. However, his best performance perhaps came at ONE Friday Fights 34 last year, where he took out Adrian Mattheis in highlight reel-worthy fashion.

The Soma Fight Club affiliate registered a memorable return from ACL injury and looked better than ever, needing just 23 seconds to separate ‘Papua Badboy’ from his consciousness.

Rewatch Lito Adiwang’s insane knockout, here: