FREE FULL FIGHT: The striking insanity between strawweight MMA firecrackers Lito Adiwang and Hexigetu

Combat sports athletes are some of the toughest men and women to walk the planet, as they willingly wade through punishment in the hopes of dealing their own fight-ending blow.

Filipino strawweight MMA star Lito Adiwang has certainly had his fair share of wars in just a short amount of time. He already has 12 fights under ONE Championship banner dating back to 2019.

Among those bouts is his 2021 classic with Hexigetu at ONE: Revolution, where the two strawweight MMA stars fought in an absolute barnburner.

‘The Thunder Kid’ and Hexigetu took their time measuring each other in the opening seconds, but it was Adiwang who took advantage of the lull as he landed a big knee to the face of Hexigetu early on.

The bout’s pace would immediately pick up as Adiwang grew confident in his striking prowess against the Chinese prospect, smiling all throughout the fight while landing his own big shots, including a cracking kick to Hexigetu’s body.

Though there was no finish, Adiwang treated fans to another win - this time via unanimous decision.

Look back on the full fight below:

Lito Adiwang raring to prove himself once more against top talent

The newly minted Soma Fight Club fighter is currently on the up-and-up after stringing together a two-fight winning streak. The run is comprised of a 23-second TKO of Adrian Mattheis and a unanimous decision victory over Jeremy Miado.

For his 13th fight under ONE Championship, Adiwang is ecstatic about the thought of fighting another explosive striker in the form of ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams. The pair will collide at ONE Fight Night 19 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live in US primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America