Watch: Lito Adiwang delivers body kick that Hexigetu ‘asked for’

Filipino strawweight phenom 'The Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang might be one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship. In late 2021, the Filipino-born fighter met China's ‘Wolf of the Grasslands’ Hexigetu. Both fighters sported red shorts and a mullet.

During the match, Hexigetu signaled to his abdomen, daring Adiwang to kick him in his stomach. Adiwang gladly obliged and threw a snappy body kick that connected with ample force.

The Filipino fighter became a hot prospect in ONE after winning seven of his first eight fights in the organization and breaking into the top five of the division. He remains an exciting strawweight contender who has won 85% of his fights via stoppage, despite recent setbacks.

In addition to his exciting style, Adiwang may be best known for his iconic mullet, which is traditional for Igorot natives in Baguio City, Philippines, where ‘Thunder Kid’ is from.

Lito Adiwang inspired by Manny Pacquiao

Eight-division former boxing world champion Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao has inspired a generation. The Filipino boxing legend inspired Lito Adiwang to begin his fighting career when he was young.

Speaking in an interview with ONE Championship, 'The Thunder Kid' explained:

“When it comes to sports, the number one inspiration I have is Senator Manny Pacquiao. He’s the one who really pushed me to wear gloves. There’s just so many things that he’s done for the country, particularly in sports, so that’s why it’s really him.”

It wasn't just Pacquiao's fighting acumen that inspired Adiwang. He went on to say that it's also how humble he is even after decades of huge success.

“Like me, he also came from nothing, and now he’s already a millionaire... I have to highlight his humility. He’s achieved everything imaginable in boxing. He’s reached the top, yet he remains humble."

Adiwang is still on a mission to earn a world title in ONE Championship. He put together a small winning streak before meeting the surging Jarred Brooks in a fight that he lost via submission. ‘Thunder Kid’ then suffered an unfortunate loss to Jeremy Miado due to an injury.

Despite the recent setbacks, Adiwang remains a tremendously talented fighter who will look to get back into the win column as soon as he fully recovers from his ACL tear.

