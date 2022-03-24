Watch: Lito Adiwang sends message to fans and opponent Jeremy Miado ahead of ONE X

At ONE X on March 26, dynamic and explosive ONE strawweight Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang will face fellow Filipino fighter Jeremy 'The Jaguar' Miado.

This clash of knockout strikers will showcase Filipino MMA at its most dynamic and exciting best.

In a recent YouTube video released by Adiwang's team, Lakay Wushu, we see the talented striker talk about his upcoming fight.

Despite not being all too excited to be fighting a fellow countryman, Adiwang believes that his fight will truly show how Filipino MMA can be truly exciting to watch.

He then sent out a respectful message to his opponent, Miado, and his die-hard fans

“To my opponent, Jeremy Miado, I got nothing but respect for you. Let’s go and give a good show! To my fans, I just want to thank you again for all your support. Keep the faith and send your prayers, especially now that we’re fighting a Filipino this time. We need to stay safe, no injuries.”

Adiwang has always been respectful of his opponents, regardless of their nationality. Fighting his fellow countryman in front of a global audience, however, motivates the Lakay fighter to put on a show. He wants to showcase his country's fighting prowess in front of the world.

Watch the full video here:

Lito Adiwang will be joined by his Team Lakay compatriots at ONE X

Top Filipino strawweight Lito Adiwang will not be the only Team Lakay fighter to grace the Circle at ONE X.

In addition to the Adiwang-Miado blockbuster bout, former ONE lightweight champ Eduard 'The Landslide' Folayang will face Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr in a Muay Thai bout.

Also, surging Lakay bantamweight Stephen 'The Sniper' Loman will make his sophomore outing in ONE by facing Shoko Sato.

Folayang, known to be the very first man to ever main event a ONE Championship card, will be making his Muay Thai debut against Parr. Seeing this fight as the last of his 20-year career, Muay Thai icon Parr will be gunning for his 100th win.

Be sure to tune in to ONE X to witness the greatness of one of the most revered MMA teams in the Philippines, Team Lakay.

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by Harvey Leonard