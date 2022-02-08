ONE X adds a blockbuster all-Filipino strawweight clash between Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado

Top Filipino strawweights Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado are set to return to the Circle at ONE X not just as compatriots, but as foes as well.

A recent report by GMA News has confirmed that the all-Filipino clash has just been added to the promotion’s 10-year anniversary event, which goes down on March 26.

Both fighters are looking to establish themselves among the elite fighters in the stacked strawweight division after finding some success in the biggest MMA promotion in Asia.

Adiwang had already broken through the top five twice but ran into a couple of roadblocks in Hiroba Minowa and Jarred Brooks. However, ‘Thunder Kid’ has already shown that he is a prospect worthy of everyone’s attention after his valiant performances in his losses and by winning his four other appearances in the Circle.

Meanwhile, Miado has finally strung together his first win streak since joining the promotion back in 2017. All four of his wins in the Circle have come by way of knockouts, a testament to how lethal his strikes could be.

Pitting these two exciting fighters together provides a matchup that promises to be fast-paced and action-packed with a huge possibility that it will not go to the judges’ scorecards.

It may split the Filipino fanbase in terms of who they would cheer for, but ultimately, fight fans will emerge as the true winners of this matchup.

ONE X is filled with huge fights

ONE X is expected to be held in front of a full-capacity Singapore Indoor Stadium for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. As such, the promotion is making the card as big as possible, with or without a world title on the line.

While the ONE women’s atomweight world title, ONE flyweight world title, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, and the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix crown are up for grabs, the non-title fights are shaping up to be huge as well.

Apart from the Adiwang-Miado clash, another hard-hitting match has also been added to the card as Nieky Holzken faces off against Islam Murtazaev in a lightweight kickboxing match.

Denice Zamboanga also gets her shot at redemption as she faces Ham Seo Hee in a rematch of their controversial ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix matchup last year.

However, the biggest non-title fight on the card has got to be the first-of-its-kind special rule-set match between Muay Thai hero Rodtang and MMA legend Demetrious Johnson.

With over a month to go before the event kicks off, ONE X is far from completed, as the promotion promises to make more announcements in the coming weeks.

Edited by Harvey Leonard