“They will not back down from each other" - Robin Catalan breaks down Jeremy Miado vs. Lito Adiwang at ONE X

Robin 'The Illongo' Catalan recently provided his two cents on the ONE X clash between fellow Filipino fighters Jeremy 'The Jaguar Miado' and Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang.

The all-Filipino MMA fight will take place at the promotion's 10-year anniversay event. Catalan is in a unique position to weigh in on the bout, as he has had significant time with both fighters.

Catalan has fought Miado twice in the amateur and pro ranks, respectively, and has also trained with Adiwang in the past. Speaking to ONE Championship, 'The Illongo' provided this interesting insight:

“I think Jeremy has the reach advantage and his striking will be formidable. I was able to spar with Lito a while back, so I know that Jeremy can hold his own against him. He just has to avoid getting taken to the ground. Team Lakay has been improving their ground game and wrestling. So Jeremy has to keep this bout on their feet to have the advantage. His boxing is good as well. What I see in Lito is that if he thinks he can finish you, he will go for it. I think it’s 50-50. I don’t have a preference nor am I rooting for anyone because I feel like they’re both strong.”

Furthermore, the Catalan Fighting System veteran said that the contest will be an exciting affair. His relationship with both fighters involved has provided him with a solid idea of how the fight will turn out:

"It’s going to end in a knockout. They will not back down from each other and will give it everything they have until they’ve squeezed out all the energy they could from themselves."

We certainly agree with Catalan's assessment here. From what we've seen from Miado and Adiwang, we can bet that neither will take a step back once the fireworks start.

Catalan says Adiwang "shouldn’t be overconfident or else he’s going to get in trouble” at ONE X

Having already fought Miado twice and developed a unique kind of friendship with him, Catalan knows 'The Jaguar' more than most. He knows that Miado has the uncanny ability to pull the trigger at any moment and end the night early.

Catalan warned Adiwang that if he becomes over-confident and just pushes forward with no caution, he might just get caught:

“I think Lito will stand up with Jeremy because he’s not the type to run away from an opponent’s striking, especially because he has the hands for it too. But he shouldn’t be overconfident or else he’s going to get in trouble with Jeremy.”

Such a mistake was made by Maio Li Tao when he fought Miado in a barnbunner. Miao threw caution to the wind and pushed forward with full force. He was then caught by Miado's now-famous flying knee, which went down as one of the best in history.

If Adiwang indeed makes the same mistake as Miao, he might just receive the same fate come March 26.

Edited by Harvey Leonard