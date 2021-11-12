For more than a decade now, ONE Championship has cemented itself as a force in the world of martial arts. Featuring fights across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA, the Asian organization never runs out of jaw-dropping moments.

When it comes to knockouts, ONE has some of the most unique, brutal, and iconic KO's the world has ever seen. Just look at this headkick KO by Tang Kai, who fights at ONE: NEXTGEN II on November 12:

That being said, we have undertaken the grueling task of listing the top 5 most legendary knockouts in ONE Championship history. We ranked them according to overall difficulty, uniqueness, and sheer brutality.

#5. ONE atomweight kickboxing champion Janet Todd's frightening high kick (ONE Championship: Century)

Speaking of headkicks, ONE atomweight kickboxing queen Janet 'JT' Todd produced one of the most iconic ones you'll ever see. Hailing from Lawndale, CA, the highly credentialed Todd broke into the ONE Circle like a bull in a China shop. The American fighter won the coveted ONE Championship belt less than a year after debuting in the organization.

One of her most memorable performances to date, however, was this stunning knockout of Ekaterina Vandaryeva at ONE Championship: Century. Fighting under Muay Thai rules, the crafty Todd used a number of close-range attacks to nullify the height and reach of Vandaryeva. Todd also followed up her clinch-knees and combinations in the pocket with low and mid kicks.

In the final minute of the second round, after setting up with a jab, Todd went high whereas Vandaryeva was expecting another low kick. Todd connected with a thunderous head kick heard around the arena. What resulted was the frightening sight of a dazed Vanderyeva momentarily walking away before dropping to the floor. It was absolutely chilling. Watch the entire fight in this video:

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by C. Naik