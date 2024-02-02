"I’m going there with a bang" – Lito Adiwang prepared to "electrify Lumpinee" vs. Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19 

A comeback like the one that Lito Adiwang produced in 2023 is only possible with the support of his friends, family, and fans.

‘Thunder Kid’ always steps inside the circle to put on a show but he finds himself more motivated than ever having faced an injury that kept him on the sidelines for an extended period of time.

On top of having big aspirations in the strawweight MMA division, Adiwang wants to blow the roof off the building every time that he makes the walk and throws down under the ONE Championship banner.

He will look to continue living up to these expectations that he places on himself when he returns at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

Lito Adiwang spoke in an interview with ONE Championship about what fans can expect to see from him in his contest with Danial Williams:

“Expect that I’m going there with a bang. I’m going to electrify Lumpinee, entertain the fans, and get the win.”

Lito Adiwang has the perfect opponent to put on a show with at ONE Fight Night 19

When looking around at the potential options on the table for Lito Adiwang, he couldn’t have asked for a better matchup for the enjoyment of the fans.

Williams has built his status as a fan-favorite in ONE Championship by always stepping up to the plate and putting on a must-watch contest, whether he’s competing in MMA, Muay Thai, or kickboxing.

‘Mini T’ may have a wealth of striking experience at his disposal but he’s always willing to throw down with his opponents if the moment calls for it.

You can expect to see fireworks from both competitors when they step inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a crucial matchup at strawweight.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription. Check your local listings for more details.